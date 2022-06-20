Bradley Beal makes admission about being recruited

Bradley Beal will be one of the most high-profile free agents of the offseason assuming he declines his player option for 2022-23. He expects to receive a lot of interest from around the league, and by his own admission, he already has.

Beal spoke at an event Saturday in Washington. The Wizards guard said he expects his situation to be “crazy” this offseason. He also dropped in a bit of a reveal when he was asked how many people around the NBA had informally tried to recruit him to other teams.

“A lot,” Beal admitted, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “You know I can’t give you names.”

Based on previous reports, we might know of one player who’s talked to Beal about the Wizards guard’s future. Of course, Beal may not have been open to those overtures.

Though Beal’s future is unclear publicly, he seems to know exactly what he plans to do. That means any further recruiting efforts may be in vain.