ESPN’s Brian Windhorst predicts 1 big trade is ‘going to happen’

The Los Angeles Lakers have been repeatedly mentioned as the most logical suitor for Kyrie Irving, but there are some obstacles standing in the way of a deal. One top NBA reporter believes those obstacles will eventually be overcome.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst predicted on Friday’s edition of “Get Up” that Irving will be traded to the Lakers in a deal that involves Russell Westbrook. Irving is set to earn $37 million next season, which is $11 million less than Westbrook. Windhorst says that will be an issue in trade discussions, though he does not view it as insurmountable.

.@WindhorstESPN thinks a deal surrounding Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will get done: “I think this is eventually going to happen, but I think it’s going to be a fight along the way.” pic.twitter.com/ncEeVx0wrf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 8, 2022

LeBron James has reportedly been pushing the Lakers to find a way to acquire Irving. It is also no secret that L.A. wants to unload Westbrook. There just isn’t a big market for a 33-year-old player coming off a down season with a $47.1 million salary.

The Nets and Lakers have reportedly discussed an Irving-Westbrook swap, but other players would need to be involved in the deal. If what Windhorst is reporting is accurate, there is motivation on both sides to get it done.