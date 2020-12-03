Damian Lillard shares why games in NBA Bubble were ‘way easier’

Damian Lillard believes that games played in the NBA Bubble in Orlando were “way easier” and gave plenty of reasons why.

Lillard scored over 40 points in four of the Portland Trail Blazers’ final five games of the regular season in the bubble to help carry his team into the playoffs. He even demanded some respect on his name after some of his magnificent performances.

The Blazers guard joined Fat Joe for an interview and talked about what was so favorable about the bubble.

“The bubble was way easier,” Lillard said. “There was no distractions. We didn’t have to travel after games. We’d just get our recovery in after the games. Everything was laid out. There wasn’t a plane after, bus to the hotel, get situated in the room. Our bodies were recovering faster, we were well-rested.”

That makes plenty of sense. You take out the travel and the fans, and there go a ton of the advantages to being at home. Lillard was one of the players who took advantage of the situation. Although, despite everything that Lillard described, the bubble still had some other serious challenges.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0