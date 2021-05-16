Draymond Green drops F-bomb on live TV after big Warriors win

Draymond Green is an emotional guy with little regard for what he should and shouldn’t say sometimes. We got another example of that on Sunday after the Golden State Warriors’ big win over Memphis.

The Warriors’ win ensured that they would claim the No. 8 seed in the West, meaning they will only have to beat the No. 7 seed to get to a full playoff series. A loss would have relegated them to No. 9, forcing them to win twice.

Green was happy about it, and he was not happy about how the Grizzlies opted to attack them. He wasn’t afraid to show it, either, even in a live interview on the Warriors’ TV broadcast.

Draymond NSFW, "I'm a motherf***ing dog… people been going at us for years with centers, that sh*t aint work yet" pic.twitter.com/cGm1jAMkbJ — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 16, 2021

Such are the perils of live television, especially when interviewing a figure like Green. It’s something he does all the time when speaking to the media.

Green produced his usual full line on Sunday with 14 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. With a potential matchup looming against the Los Angeles Lakers, this probably won’t be the last we hear from him this week.