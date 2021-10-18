Draymond Green makes surprising revelation about Warriors’ past struggles

For many years, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors absolutely fire-grilled the rest of the NBA. Now Green is revealing the effect that the Warriors then suddenly becoming the worst team in the league had on him.

In an interview this week with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Green made the surprising revelation that he lost his passion for the game during the team’s struggles in the 2019-20 season.

“I wasn’t interested in the game,” said the former Defensive Player of the Year. “It was just a totally different situation that I was dealing with for the first time in my life on top of the abruptness of it. You couldn’t have told me three months before that I would go from the best team ever to the f—ing worst team in the NBA. It was frustrating. And it was also a mind f—.

“You’re walking in these arenas and four years you’ve been like, ‘We’re going to go win.’ Wow you’re walking in and there’s actually no chance we win this game,” Green went on. “Not only do you know you’re going to get your a– kicked, but the other team knows they’re going to kick your a– and they’re not even taking you seriously.”

The Warriors made five straight Finals from 2015 to 2019 with three of those appearances resulting in NBA championships. But the months after their last appearance saw Kevin Durant leave for Brooklyn, Klay Thompson sidelined with an ACL tear, and Stephen Curry break his hand just days into the new season. As a result, Green was the last man standing on a depleted roster that went on to finish an NBA-worst 15-50.

Fortunately for Green, Golden State is back on the come-up now with Curry returning to MVP-caliber form and Thompson finally due back from injury this season. So even if Green briefly found himself feasting on humble pie, it is obvious that some of his trademark braggadocio is slowly returning.