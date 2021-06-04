Did Draymond Green throw shade at Warriors during TNT broadcast?

Draymond Green was talking about the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. But that may not have been what he was really talking about.

The Golden State Warriors star was back on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” as a studio analyst. During a group discussion about the Wizards, Green gave an interesting take on what the team’s plans should be moving forward. He said Washington needs to decide if they are committed to Russell Westbrook. If so, Green said that they should go get veteran players to complement Westbrook and Bradley Beal instead of draft picks.

“Getting draft picks and placing them next to two All-Stars? That don’t work,” Green said bluntly.

Of course, that sounds suspiciously like Golden State’s own situation with Green and Stephen Curry. The Warriors chose to keep and develop No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman this year. But Wiseman had a hard time fitting in as a rookie and ended up suffering a season-ending knee injury. Though Curry had an MVP-caliber year and Green continued to make a strong two-way impact, Golden State still failed to make the playoffs, in part due to their odd roster construction.

The Warriors may get a boost next season from Klay Thompson’s expected return from injury. But Green has made clear on other occasions that he is somewhat skeptical about the direction of the team.