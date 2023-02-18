Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals notable career ambition for after he retires

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already thinking about what lies on the other side of his NBA career.

Speaking with reporters at NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo revealed the interesting career ambition that he has for after he retires as a player — he wants to become a head coach.

“Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach,” said Antetokounmpo, 28, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be.

“It’s kind of hard, because you have no control,” the two-time league MVP continued. “And I know the game of basketball. I know how to play the game of basketball, so it’s hard.”

For all of Antetokounmpo’s freakish (no pun intended) physical gifts, he is also a high-IQ guy who makes the right plays and gets to the right spots on the court. On top of that, Antetokounmpo has already learned under several active NBA head coaches like current Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, ex-Bucks coach and current Mavs coach Jason Kidd, and ex-Bucks assistant and current Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

We did already get a taste of what Antetokounmpo would be like as a coach at Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Based off that display, it is safe to say that he would be … a very entertaining head coach.