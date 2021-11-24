Giannis Antetokounmpo has great reaction to American culinary delicacy

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing basketball in the United States for more than eight years now, but he is still learning plenty about American culture. For example, the Greek Freak just recently found out that an Oreo is milk’s favorite cookie.

Giannis sent a hilarious tweet on Tuesday night about how he was just given the idea to dunk his Oreos in milk. He called the combination a “game changer” and said he’s upset his girlfriend didn’t tell him sooner.

You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

That reminded a lot of people of when Antetokounmpo discovered smoothies years ago.

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

Giannis and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, have a son together and another baby on the way. They’ve been together for quite some time, so there’s no excuse for Mariah, who is American, to not have shared this information with Giannis.

We know Giannis loves him some old fashioned American delicacies. He proved that with his famous drive-thru video after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship earlier this year. Hopefully he doesn’t eat too many Oreos, but it will be tough now that he knows about the milk-dunking trick.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports