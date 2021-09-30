Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious strategy for going unrecognized

As a 6-foot-11 NBA champion and local rock star, Giannis Antetokounmpo does not exactly get a lot of privacy these days. Fortunately for him, he has found a funny strategy for going unnoticed that seems to work wonders.

The Milwaukee Bucks star revealed this week that he likes to go grocery shopping late at night to avoid being seen. Antetokounmpo also tweeted a hilarious selfie with the caption, “Nobody recognises me!!”

Going grocery shopping late at night might be the most relaxing thing ever lol — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 30, 2021

Nobody recognises me!! pic.twitter.com/WCeGwGqgf4 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 30, 2021

The strategy was not quite foolproof though. A fan tracked down Antetokounmpo at the store, and the two posed for a quick selfie.

Idk about that champ I felt bad to ask for the pic but it's all love. pic.twitter.com/ndMBmh149x — Julian (@juliankooncee) September 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo might be the most famous person in the entire state of Wisconsin right now, especially after delivering the Bucks their first title since 1971. He does seem to enjoy the fanfare at times. But Antetokounmpo still has to buy his milk and paper towels every week just like the rest of us.