 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 5, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo limping due to ankle injury

September 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series with the Miami Heat on Sunday due to a sprained ankle.

Antetokounmpo rolled his right ankle during the first quarter of the Bucks’ Game 3 loss on Friday night. He didn’t play as many minutes as fans expected for an MVP in a critical game, and the ankle injury likely explained it.

Though Antetokounmpo declined to say he was dealing with an injury, he is now questionable for the game. Reporter Tim Reynolds said that Antetokounmpo had a noticeable limp on Saturday.

Milwaukee is already down 3-0 in the series and their star player is injured. The chances of them coming back from down 3-0 was already tough. Now that Giannis also has a sprained ankle that has him limping, their chances of a comeback looks less likely.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus