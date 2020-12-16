Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious quote after signing contract extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed on long-term with the Milwaukee Bucks, securing his financial future in the process. And he hopes that money goes to good use.

Antetokounmpo spoke to the Milwaukee media on Wednesday after officially agreeing to a max deal with the Bucks. He discussed the importance of securing financial comfort for his children and grandchildren, and how important that was to him. But he was in a joking mood as he pivoted from a serious answer to, well, this.

“I hope my grandkids build a statue for me. I hope they build that s—,” Antetokounmpo said, via Kane Pitman of Locked On Bucks.

They might as well do just that. One thing is for sure: as long as everyone manages their money properly, his grandkids will certainly be able to afford it.