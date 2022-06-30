Jaylen Brown responds to big claim from Draymond Green

Draymond Green says there was a moment during the NBA Finals when he knew he had staked claim to some real estate in Jaylen Brown’s head. Not surprisingly, the Boston Celtics star thinks Green may have misinterpreted the situation.

Green and Brown got into it after Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt during the Golden State Warriors’ 107–88 win over the Celtics in Game 2. Brown felt Green intentionally put his legs on Brown’s head while the two were on the ground. He also told reporters that Green tried to pull his pants down. You can see the brief confrontation below:

Jaylen Brown says he felt like Draymond Green tried to pull his pants down. pic.twitter.com/hURHG0r4ZN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2022

Green spoke about the dust-up with Brown during a collaboration with his podcast and JJ Redick and Tommy Alter’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. He said he was using Brown’s shorts to pull himself up, not trying to pull the shorts down. The former Defensive Player of the Year also said he thought it was a great sign when he heard Brown complaining to the media about it and that he “knew I took his heart” at that point.

Brown fired back with a tweet on Thursday. He said Green has “lost his dam mind.”

You can say whatever win you win 🌽Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never https://t.co/sBfq1FdA5T — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 30, 2022

The results don’t exactly support what Green said. Sure, the Warriors won the series in six games by winning three straight. But Brown was Boston’s best player. After his incident with Green in Game 2, he bounced back with 27 points and 9 rebounds in a 116-110 win in Game 3. Brown also scored 34 points in Game 6, which ended up being a championship-clinching win for the Warriors.

As Brown said, it is easy to say whatever you want when you’re the champion. Green has earned the right to talk trash, though one former NBA player might tell you he has crossed the line while doing it.