Jimmy Butler plays through shoulder strain injury against Pacers

Jimmy Butler dealt with a shoulder strain in the Miami Heat’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday but was able to return to action.

Butler appeared to enter the game with a shoulder injury and aggravated it during the first quarter of the game. He was seen grabbing his left shoulder during pregame warmups.

Here’s Jimmy Butler rubbing that left shoulder in pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/ruKTz9xwoi — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 24, 2020

He left the first-round playoff series contest after just six minutes. Butler had a wrap on his shoulder and was termed questionable to return. When the second half of the game began, Butler was on the floor for Miami. He had medical tape on his left shoulder.

Butler has been a culture-setter for the Heat this season. He has averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game. His Heat earned the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference and entered Monday’s game with a 3-0 series lead on the Pacers.