Report: Joel Embiid ankle injury not thought to be serious

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten rough injury news since the NBA season restarted, but there’s a bit of reason for optimism on one front.

Joel Embiid, who left Sunday’s game with a left ankle injury, will sit out Tuesday’s game against the Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, there is optimism that the ankle problem isn’t serious, and a quick return is possible.

This is great news for the Sixers, who could not afford to lose Embiid for any extended period of time. Philadelphia’s other star, Ben Simmons, is likely out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Embiid is averaging 23.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in 49 appearances for the Sixers this season.