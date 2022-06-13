Kevin Durant has interesting response to leadership question

Kevin Durant is known for his willingness to engage with people on Twitter, and on Sunday he had an interesting answer to one fan’s question in particular.

Durant was asked if he would consider himself a leader, and his response was one that might not be expected from one of basketball’s all-time greats.

“I’m an employee and one of the guys on the team,” Durant wrote. “Some moments I’m out in front, some moments I’m not. The main message comes from the coach imo”

“imo” is an acronym for “in my opinion.”

What Durant said seems to line up with a previous statement on the subject. While playing with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, Durant said that he wasn’t a leader and didn’t want to have to be one.

But Durant, due in part to Kyrie Irving’s unavailability over the last few seasons, has had to take on the role of the Nets’ leader on the court since coming back from an Achilles injury. Durant led the Nets in points per game (29.9) and assists per game (6.4) in 55 games this past season. He also led the team with 26.3 points per game in the first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

Whether he embraces the role or not, Durant is looked to be a leader during his career.