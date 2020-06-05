Kevin Durant officially out for this season

Durant did not play during the first part of the season prior to the suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was some speculation that he could return during the resumed season, but he shut down that talk.

“My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”

Durant is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the NBA Finals last year. Even though he has had nearly a year of recovery, he is being patient and not pushing it.

“It’s just best for me to wait. I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.”

Some wondered whether Durant rushed back from a calf injury to return in the NBA Finals last year and ended up tearing his Achilles tendon as a result. Whatever the case, Durant is being more cautious this year. His Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving also will not be playing in the resumed season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.