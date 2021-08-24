Kevin Durant has strong response to question about joining Warriors

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors on sour terms after he spent three seasons and won two championships there, but that does not mean he regrets his time with the franchise.

Durant discussed a wide range of topics during his recent interview with former teammate Draymond Green for Bleacher Report. He called his decision to sign with the Warriors in 2016 a “no-brainer” and said he would do it again even knowing what he knows now.

“I felt like I was the absolute perfect fit with what you guys were doing on both ends of the ball,” Durant said, as transcribed by Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. “And I knew my game had reached a point where I needed to really see what that looked like. And I thought that was just a no-brainer. I would do that s— a million times. And, again, I didn’t second-guess at all.”

Durant won two NBA Finals MVP’s with Golden State and helped lead the team to the NBA Finals all three years he was there. He insists he has no regrets about his time with the Warriors.

“I don’t have any regrets at all. I feel like we did exactly what we were supposed to do,” Durant said. “And I wish we would have three-peated, because that’s rare, and we were like right there. But I don’t have any regrets at all…”

While he did not say whether he originally planned to be with the Warriors longer than three seasons, it would be a surprise if Durant went in knowing that. He openly admitted he felt isolated during his final season in Golden State, though he and Green recently blamed the team for mishandling their infamous feud.

Whatever the case, you can understand why Durant doesn’t regret a decision that led to him winning two NBA titles. What player would?