Did Kevin Durant take a shot at WNBA player with tweet?

Did Kevin Durant take a shot at a WNBA player with a tweet he sent during the week? Some thought so.

Durant sent a tweet while presumably watching the New Orleans Pelicans-Utah Jazz game on Thursday and complimented Brandon Ingram’s playing ability.

#14 is a different breed.. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 30, 2020

Durant’s tweet did not reference Ingram by name, but instead by his jersey number.

While that is a fairly common way for sports fans to communicate about players whose games they are watching, Durant’s tweet came a day after a WNBA player objected to Andre Iguodala complimenting her by referencing her jersey number instead of her name.

So was Durant merely complimenting Ingram and nothing more was intended, or was he also trying to rub it in to Aerial Powers a day later? That’s up to you to decide.