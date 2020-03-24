Korean Basketball League cancels remainder of season due to coronavirus

The Korean Basketball League is one of many leagues that have suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will not be resuming this season.

The KBL has decided to cancel the remainder of its season due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports. Play had been suspended since Feb. 29, and officials from all 10 teams met on Monday to decide whether or not they would resume play on March 29 as originally planned. They instead chose to call off the season.

South Korea has drawn praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the cancelling of the KBL season could be a bad sign for other major sports leagues around the world. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said last weekend that he is urging all indoor sports and entertainment facilities as well as places of worship to remain closed for another 15 days, and that put pressure on the KBL not to resume play on March 29.

The Chinese Basketball Association is scheduled to resume play on April 15, and Givony reports that several Americans — including former NBA player Lance Stephenson — have returned to their teams.

It’s unclear when the NBA might resume, but it does not sound like cancelling the season is being strongly considered at this time.