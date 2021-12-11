 Skip to main content
Lakers have worrying update on Anthony Davis injury

December 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis sat out Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it sounds like there is some concern that he may miss more time.

Davis appeared on the injury report Friday with knee soreness, and was held out of Friday’s game. After the game, coach Frank Vogel suggested that doctors want to take a look at the knee before Davis plays again.

As standard as this may be, it’s still a worrying quote from Vogel. The fact that doctors want a closer look suggests that this may be more than routine soreness.

Davis has actually been healthy this season despite his injury-prone reputation. That hasn’t shielded him from criticism as the Lakers have struggled out of the gate. If he misses time, the team’s task gets even tougher.

