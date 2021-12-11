Lakers have worrying update on Anthony Davis injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis sat out Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it sounds like there is some concern that he may miss more time.

Davis appeared on the injury report Friday with knee soreness, and was held out of Friday’s game. After the game, coach Frank Vogel suggested that doctors want to take a look at the knee before Davis plays again.

Frank Vogel said the medical staff told him that they want to know more about Anthony Davis' knee before he gets back on the court. No other update on his scratch with knee soreness, except he'll be evaluated in L.A. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 11, 2021

As standard as this may be, it’s still a worrying quote from Vogel. The fact that doctors want a closer look suggests that this may be more than routine soreness.

Davis has actually been healthy this season despite his injury-prone reputation. That hasn’t shielded him from criticism as the Lakers have struggled out of the gate. If he misses time, the team’s task gets even tougher.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports