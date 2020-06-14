Lakers players react to potential divide regarding restart plan

Could players having varied opinions on whether basketball should resume or not impact the unity of a team? The Los Angeles Lakers may be facing that situation, but at least a couple players are willing to say they doubt it will be an issue.

After Dwight Howard’s public statement cast doubt on whether he’d play in the restarted league, two Lakers players anonymously told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that they were not concerned about the team possibly being fractured over the issue.

“[There’s] no divide,” one of the players said.

“Still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team,” another said.

Howard and Lakers teammate Avery Bradley were vocal dissenters on a group call of NBA players when it came to restarting the season. In stark contrast, LeBron James has not publicly opposed the restart.

Ironically, it was Howard who raved about the Lakers’ team chemistry recently. As long as it’s as strong as he says it is, they’ll probably be able to pull it together and avoid any real issues as a result of their differing opinions.