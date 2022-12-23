Lakers share update on status of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers shared a status update report on Thursday ahead of their Friday game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are listed as probable for the game. James missed Monday’s game against Phoenix due to a sore ankle but returned to play in Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook has missed two games in a row due to soreness in his foot, but he is expected to return. The 34-year-old guard has averaged 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He has moved to a reserve role and is coming off the bench.

The Lakers are 13-18, which is the third-worst record in the West. Both they and the defending-champion Golden State Warriors are outside the top 10 spots in the conerence entering play on Thursday night.