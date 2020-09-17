 Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball reportedly was in Boston to meet with Puma, not Celtics

September 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball was in Boston on Wednesday, which led to some buzz about whether he was meeting with the Celtics. But it turns out that may not have been the case.

One report from Chris Grenham said Ball was headed to the Celtics’ facility.

Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported that Ball was there to meet with Puma.

Ball signed with Puma, the company announced last month. The 19-year-old is expected to be one of the top picks in the November NBA Draft.

Boston has three picks in the top 30, including one at No. 14. That explains why they might be meeting with a likely lottery pick despite having a successful season.

