LaMelo Ball reportedly was in Boston to meet with Puma, not Celtics

LaMelo Ball was in Boston on Wednesday, which led to some buzz about whether he was meeting with the Celtics. But it turns out that may not have been the case.

One report from Chris Grenham said Ball was headed to the Celtics’ facility.

Spoke with two separate sources today who chatted with LaMelo Ball at the Ritz Carlton in Boston. Ball told both sources that he was headed to the Celtics facility later today, however this report makes more sense considering the latest pre-draft timeline. https://t.co/o2MI50BsSr — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 17, 2020

Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported that Ball was there to meet with Puma.

Source says LaMelo Ball was in Boston for a meeting with sneaker company Puma, not the Celtics, as some online reports have indicated. In-person pre-draft workouts/meetings with teams are not permitted at the moment. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) September 17, 2020

Ball signed with Puma, the company announced last month. The 19-year-old is expected to be one of the top picks in the November NBA Draft.

Boston has three picks in the top 30, including one at No. 14. That explains why they might be meeting with a likely lottery pick despite having a successful season.