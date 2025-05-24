LeBron James brags over social media about his latest achievement

LeBron James definitely is not one to sell himself short.

On Friday, the NBA officially announced the three All-NBA teams for this season, as voted on by a panel of media members. The Los Angeles Lakers star James was one of the honorees, making All-NBA Second Team. It was the 21nd All-NBA selection of the 40-year-old James’ career, extending his all-time league record.

James took to X on Friday night in order to brag about his achievement.

“ALL NBA at 40!!” James wrote. “Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.”

James, who averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game over 70 appearances this season, certainly deserves a lot of credit. He has now made All-NBA in every single season since 2004-05 (his sophomore year) and is the only player to do so at age 40 or older. James also blows the competition out of the water when it comes to all-time All-NBA count as the next closest players to his 21 career selections are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan (all three of whom had 15).

The four-time NBA champion James is more than happy to give himself the credit too. He has a long history of tooting the horn of his own greatness, and that continued this week with his latest post to social media.