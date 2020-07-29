LeBron James compares Anthony Davis to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with new look

Anthony Davis is going with some new goggles to protect his injured eye, even if he is far from the first Los Angeles Lakers big man to sport the look.

The seven-time All-Star Davis was photographed at practice on Wednesday rocking the specks. He had missed a session earlier this week after being poked in the eye during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Fellow Lakers star LeBron James left a comment on Instagram comparing Davis to the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who rocked the goggles for the better part of his 20-year NBA career.

LeBron's got a new nickname for AD pic.twitter.com/BdgaHwAj22 — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2020

Davis now appears to be on track to suit up for Thursday’s official bubble opener against the rival LA Clippers. As for the goggles look, it definitely seems to be in style once again.