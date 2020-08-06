LeBron James hints at some issues off the court

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost two games in a row since clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, and now LeBron James is hinting at some possible issues off the floor.

The Lakers lost on Wednesday 105-86 to the Oklahoma City Thunder even though both James and Anthony Davis played in the game. On Thursday, they lost 113-97 to the Houston Rockets. James and JaVale McGee did not play in the game.

James spoke with reporters and talked about the Lakers looking for a rhythm on offense. Then he said something that caught the ear of The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

“It’s just some things that you can’t control that’s here, that I really don’t want to talk about, that’s off the floor,” James said, via Vardon.

James declined to elaborate on what the issue might have been. The point seems to be that things are not going exactly the way James would like.

James and Kyle Kuzma were celebrating after clinching the top spot on Monday. Now that they accomplished the goal, they seem to be less focused on winning the rest of their games prior to the start of the playoffs.