LeBron James takes a profane shot at San Antonio

LeBron James has another NBA city that he is not a fan of.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James was speaking this week during the latest episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash. At one point, the two were discussing the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks when James got in a profane shot at San Antonio.

James said that he believed that the Knicks had the advantage because they started the series on the road in San Antonio. The reasoning by James was that there is supposedly nothing to do in San Antonio.

“I mean [in] San Antonio, we focused on basketball,” said James. “You ain’t doing s–t in San Antonio. Nothing at all. Nothing. And I mean nothing.”

Here is the full clip of James’ remarks (but beware of the foul language).

LeBron says the Knicks had an advantage starting the NBA Finals on the road because there’s nothing to do in San Antonio



“You ain’t doing sh*t in San Antonio. Nothing at all. Nothing. And I mean nothing.“



(via @mindthegamepod) pic.twitter.com/59QmhEJi0K — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 10, 2026

There might be some sour grapes here for James as he did lose in the NBA Finals to the Spurs in both 2007 and in 2014 (though he did also manage to beat the Spurs in the Finals once in 2013). But James might have a point in that San Antonio was much more relaxed of an environment to begin the Finals in than New York City would have been.

That said, James has clearly not been a fan of his career-long road trips to Bexar County. Now we can officially put San Antonio alongside Memphis in terms of NBA cities that the 22-time All-Star James does not like traveling to.