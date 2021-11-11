LeBron James reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Rams

LeBron James sounds pretty pleased that another sports superstar is making the move from Cleveland to Los Angeles like he did.

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He joins a loaded Super Bowl favorite that already acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller earlier this month to go along with stars on both sides of the ball like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James seemed hyped in a tweet about the move.

“Welcome to LA my brother @obj!” James wrote. “It’s GO TIME!!”

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James never overlapped with Beckham in Cleveland. The four-time MVP James had already left the Cavaliers in 2018 before Beckham went to the Browns in 2019. But the two are still close friends. In addition to Beckham having appeared on James’ HBO show “The Shop,” James recently tweeted for Beckham to be freed amid the former All-Pro’s drama with the Browns. Beckham has also showed love to James with touchdown celebrations.

The two players will both now be competing for rings this season with their respective teams in Los Angeles, and James sounds thrilled to see it.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports