Report: LeBron James spoke with President Obama for advice

LeBron James spoke with President Obama for advice this week, according to a report.

James walked out of the meeting between NBA players on Wednesday night and spoke with the former U.S. president. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Obama advised the players to play. Chris Paul and a few others who joined James on the call reportedly hoped to have Obama involved in their committee for player action.

According to Charania, James supported the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to play on Wednesday, but he wanted to know what the plan and outcome was.

After Wednesday’s day of games being canceled due to the players striking, NBA players met on Thursday. The players agreed to continue playing, and the playoff schedule will resume on Saturday. James reportedly was silent during that meeting.

A separate report says younger players and owners were turned off by James, who spoke at the end of Thursday’s meeting.

James’ Lakers lead their first-round playoff series 3-1 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Game 5 is scheduled to be played on Saturday.