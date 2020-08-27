Report: LeBron James stayed silent in meeting about resuming season

NBA players met on Thursday morning and came to the decision that they want to continue with the season, but apparently they did not hear a whole lot from the most influential player in the game.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium was told by a player who attended the meeting that all players in attendance agreed they want to resume the playoffs. The player complimented the job NBA Players Association president Chris Paul and vice president Andre Iguodala did in leading the discussions. Perhaps the most surprising report is that LeBron James did not speak at all during the meeting.

Source: LeBron James did not say one word during the meeting. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 27, 2020

It seems hard to believe that LeBron would say nothing at all. He’s the most powerful voice in the NBA, and he is typically very outspoken in these types of situations. His supposed silence could indicate he is frustrated with the way things have been handled, though Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that LeBron agreed it is in the league’s best interest to finish the season. Haynes was also told there was significant frustration on Wednesday night with players not being on the same page.

Yahoo Sources: Significant source of frustration in meeting last night stemmed from players not being on the same page and emotions got the best of some. The hope from the collective was after a good night’s sleep, they could reconvene and get it to this point. Playoffs are back. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 27, 2020

LeBron supposedly walked out of Wednesday night’s meeting. One report claimed he and Kawhi Leonard were adamant about not finishing the playoffs, though Damian Lillard seemed to shoot that down.

Three playoff games were postponed on Wednesday, and the same will happen on Thursday. The expectation is that play could resume Friday or over the weekend.