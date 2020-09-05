Did LeBron James take subtle shot at Astros before series against Rockets?

LeBron James’ attire ahead of Game 1 of his team’s playoff series against the Houston Rockets may not have been entirely coincidental.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wore a Los Angeles Dodgers cap prior to Friday’s series opener. The team posted an image of James’ fit to Twitter.

True, James could have just been wearing the cap for the fashion or to show support for his city’s baseball team. But with James about to begin a series against the Rockets, the cap very well might have been a subtle dig at the Houston Astros, who cheated the Dodgers out of the 2017 World Series.

Keep in mind that James tweeted a scathing reaction to the Astros’ cheating scandal back in February. His media company, Uninterrupted, is also producing a documentary series about the saga.

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball() is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Granted, James was not yet a Laker when the Astros-Dodgers World Series took place. He has also openly rooted for other MLB teams before. Still, the timing here simply seems to good to be completely coincidental.