Did LeBron James take subtle shot at Astros before series against Rockets?

September 4, 2020
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James

LeBron James’ attire ahead of Game 1 of his team’s playoff series against the Houston Rockets may not have been entirely coincidental.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wore a Los Angeles Dodgers cap prior to Friday’s series opener. The team posted an image of James’ fit to Twitter.

True, James could have just been wearing the cap for the fashion or to show support for his city’s baseball team. But with James about to begin a series against the Rockets, the cap very well might have been a subtle dig at the Houston Astros, who cheated the Dodgers out of the 2017 World Series.

Keep in mind that James tweeted a scathing reaction to the Astros’ cheating scandal back in February. His media company, Uninterrupted, is also producing a documentary series about the saga.

Granted, James was not yet a Laker when the Astros-Dodgers World Series took place. He has also openly rooted for other MLB teams before. Still, the timing here simply seems to good to be completely coincidental.

