LeBron James explains why Utah Jazz players went last in All-Star draft

The Utah Jazz’s star players complained on Wednesday about the lack of respect they receive. Their arguments got a whole lot stronger after Thursday’s events.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant got to pick their teams for the All-Star Game on Thursday. Though Utah had two players make the team from the West — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — both players were chosen last.

What was the reason for that? James said no offense, but the Jazz have never been exciting.

Just wait until the people of Utah get a hold of that quote.

Mitchell and Gobert were furious with the officials after Wednesday’s game. Now they can add the disrespect surrounding the All-Star Game draft to their list of grievances.