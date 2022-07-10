 Skip to main content
LeBron James went viral for bringing snack to Summer League game

July 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
LeBron James is believed to have recently become the second NBA player ever to reach billionaire status. But even he apparently still has limits to what he’ll spend his hard-earned cash on.

On Friday, James attended the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League loss against the Phoenix Suns at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sitting in the front row courtside, James looked to be eating a snack from a plastic bag that he had apparently brought to the game from home.

While the snack that James came to the game with isn’t known for sure, a video of James via NBA TV’s Twitter account seems to show James munching on what looks like a mixture of nuts and possibly seeds.

Concession prices at sporting events have gotten pretty expensive over the years, but James may have wanted to bring a healthier option than the calorie-packed hot dogs, nachos and pizza that most venues sell. James is somewhat notorious for his frugal spending, and one former teammate even referred to James as the cheapest NBA star to vacation with.

Perhaps James is trying to save as much money as possible so that he can pursue one post-playing career goal.

