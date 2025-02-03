Luka Doncic made major purchase in Dallas just before trade

Luka Doncic has yet another reason to be upset about his sudden trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday’s episode of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” ex-NBA forward Chandler Parsons made an interesting revelation about the shocker of a blockbuster that sent Doncic from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. Parsons said that Doncic just made a big home purchase in the Dallas area prior to the trade.

“This dude just bought a $15 million house, just closed like last week in Dallas,” Parsons said of Doncic. “Apparently, he cried when he found out [about the trade].”

In his remarks, Parsons also slammed the Mavericks for being “extremely disrespectful” and conducting “bad business” with the trade of Doncic. You can watch his comments in full below.

"I find it extremely disrespectful… I'm also not buying that [Jason] Kidd just didn't know… [Luka Doncic] just bought a $15M house, just closed like last week in Dallas… He cried when he found out." — Chandler Parsons (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/rPDeJRugDo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2025

Parsons, 36, last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season and was never teammates with Doncic. But he was on the Mavericks from 2014-16 and still figures to have some pretty good connections.

The five-time First Team All-NBAer Doncic started his career with the Mavs in 2018 and had all the makings of a Dallas lifer, like Dirk Nowitzki before him. Previous reports have also said that Doncic never indicated that he wanted to leave and that the move effectively came out of nowhere.

Of course, Doncic will still be able to keep his new home in Dallas and live there in the offseason, for example. But that does not make his trade from the Mavericks any less heartbreaking, which we got a sense of in Doncic’s farewell message to Dallas fans.