Mike Budenholzer’s job with Bucks now safe?

Perhaps no one is more relieved that the Milwaukee Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals than head coach Mike Budenholzer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on “NBA Countdown” Sunday that the Bucks’ series victory over the Brooklyn Nets will go “a long way” in securing Budenholzer’s future in Milwaukee.

Budenholzer, who currently has one year remaining on his contract, seemed to be on very thin ice lately. But the Bucks just knocked off the presumptive Eastern Conference favorite Nets, marking Budenholzer’s second conference finals appearance in three years as Milwaukee’s coach.

Still, it’s not impossible for a coach to get fired right after a conference finals berth. The Houston Rockets letting Kevin McHale go in 2015 is one example that comes to mind. The Bucks also have some interesting options waiting in the wings if they do decide to make a coaching change. But for now at least, Budenholzer can rest easy knowing that he has already greatly improved his odds of sticking around.