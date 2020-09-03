Timberwolves expected to take Anthony Edwards with No. 1 overall pick?

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be zeroing in on a lead prospect atop their draft board.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Thursday that league insiders expect the Wolves to take former Georgia star Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick. Bontemps adds that he is considered the best positional fit for them.

Edwards, a 19-year-old wing, averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for Georgia last season. Questions do exist about his defense and shooting efficiency. But with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell already in Minnesota, Edwards makes for a better match than a James Wiseman or a LaMelo Ball.

On the other hand, the Wolves might not even keep the pick. But if they hold firm in the No. 1 slot, Edwards may be the player that makes the most sense.