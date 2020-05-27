Report: NBA will allow for limited family to live in Orlando bubble

The NBA is reportedly working on a solution to allow a limited number of family members to accompany players to a bubble environment in Orlando.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the league and the NBPA are working together on a plan that will allow a small amount of family members to live in the bubble environment while the remainder of the season and playoffs are played out. These family members will likely be allowed to enter the bubble environment once an initial set of teams are eliminated, which will subsequently decrease the number of people present at Walt Disney Resort.

These family members would be expected to comply with the same testing protocols as the others in the environment will be subjected to.

This will make players happy. Nobody wants to be away from their families for months on end, especially at a time like this. The target date for a return is still a couple months away, which should give the league plenty of time to flesh out this plan.