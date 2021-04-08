Nick Young offers his services to ESPN as Paul Pierce replacement

ESPN has room for a new NBA analyst after Paul Pierce was fired earlier this week, and Nick Young would like to submit an application.

Young, who has not played in the NBA since 2018, tweeted on Wednesday about the new job opening at ESPN. He seemed like he was being sarcastic, but he would probably be interested if the network took him up on it.

Aye ESPN y’all ready for Swaggy I heard y’all got a job opening lol …. — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) April 7, 2021

Of course, Pierce was fired by ESPN after his live video stream appeared to show him smoking marijuana and surrounded by strippers. We doubt ESPN would replace him with someone like Young, who also dealt with some controversy recently.

Young was criticized last month for an Instagram comment he made about women’s college basketball. He claimed he was hacked, but most people didn’t buy it. Either way, we doubt ESPN would hire him as a Pierce replacement given the circumstances.