Saturday, December 25, 2021

Paul George out with torn ligament in elbow

December 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Los Angeles Clippers are shelving Paul George due to his elbow injury.

George has been bothered by his elbow this month and missed five games from Dec. 8-Dec. 18. However, he returned against the Spurs on Monday and has been playing through it. But things are changing now.

The Clippers announced Saturday that George will miss the next 3-4 weeks because of a torn UCL in his right elbow.

George shot poorly on Wednesday, going 6/18 for 17 points in the Clippers’ win over the Kings. Now he will be shutdown to hopefully help his elbow heal.

The Clippers entered Saturday 17-15, which placed them seventh in the West.

Already without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will be in a rough spot without George too.

