Pelicans provide update on Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday provided an update on the status of Zion Williamson.

Williamson left the NBA Bubble in Orlando on July 16 to deal with a family medical matter.

The Pelicans say that Williamson has been tested daily while away from the team and continues to be negative for COVID-19. Williamson will have to follow NBA protocol upon his return to Orlando. It’s possible that his daily negative tests while away from the team could impact the length of time he will have to quarantine upon his return, which would be for a minimum of four days.

Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games before the NBA season was postponed. The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.