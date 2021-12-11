Penny Hardaway has harsh comment after latest Memphis loss

Memphis dropped their fourth consecutive game on Friday night, falling to Murray State, 74-72. It was a loss — and now a streak — that doesn’t sit well with head coach Penny Hardaway.

“I’ve gone through plenty of adversity in my life,” Hardaway said after the game, via The Athletic. “This is a low point for me besides my knee surgeries.

“Never saw this coming and I feel like it’s happening for a reason. Until we all bond together, this type of stuff can happen. Other teams to me seem closer. They’re having fun. They’re making plays. We’ll get there.”

Memphis was having fun and making plays not too long ago. They opened with a 5-0 record this season and were ranked No. 12 in the country. Then came losses to Iowa State, Georgia, Ole Miss and, of course, Murray State.

Hardaway now believes he is to blame for the recent struggles.

“Bad coaching, that’s all I can say on tonight’s game,” Hardaway added. “This game is on me totally. No players. It’s strictly on me.”

Things get no easier for Hardaway or the Tigers from here. Their next two games come against No. 9 Alabama and No. 13 Tennessee. After that, they’ll tip-off against Alabama State and then open conference play.

If Hardaway can’t get himself and the locker-room veterans in order, the wheels could completely come off down in Memphis.

Photo: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports