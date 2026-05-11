Report reveals why the Warriors could explore Jimmy Butler trade

The Golden State Warriors made it official by bringing back head coach Steve Kerr for another season.

However, a big question remains about the future of forward Draymond Green , who has an option this summer that he could exercise.

Suddenly, another player’s future hangs in the balance: Jimmy Butler. The Warriors star suffered a torn ACL in January, but a new report reveals why the Warriors could explore moving on from Butler in a trade this summer, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

“One situation to monitor involves Jimmy Butler. Sources tell Hoops Wire the Warriors could gauge Butler’s trade market this offseason as they evaluate the roster’s direction,” Amico wrote.

The Warriors had interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo at the deadline, and they should again show some interest in acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks superstar this summer.

If Butler is traded, it could land some assets that could be used in a deal for Antetokounmpo or another star, depending on what the Warriors want to do.

On the other hand, there are some obstacles. Butler is expected to be out until late in the 2026-27 season due to his torn ACL. He is also 36 years old and is owed $54.1 million next season and $56.8 million the year after, so it’s a big gamble for a team to take on.

Nonetheless, it seems to be something Golden State might explore this summer before free agency begins.