Rival NBA star has interesting prediction about Draymond Green

Draymondgate is leading to an interesting prediction from an opposing star.

Video emerged on Friday of the moment that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice this week. You can check out that video here.

The release of the video led to some notable reactions from around the NBA, most prominently from Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. Young seemed to predict that the punch was part of a greater plan on Green’s part.

“Draymond is tryna get to LA. Damn!” Young tweeted.

Damn ! 😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

Green can become a free agent come next summer and reportedly wants the Warriors to max him out. But that would not be wise for the team to do with a soon-to-be 33-year-old. Instead, Golden State would better off prioritizing some of their younger players instead, and Poole is one such younger player who may soon land a colossal new extension. In fact, there were even some indications that money may have been at the root of the Green-Poole spat.

Since Green is lifelong Warrior who has been indispensable to four separate NBA titles, perhaps Young envisions Golden State doing right by Green and trading him to a desirable location if Green is no longer happy with them. We know that Green is very tight with one particular star out in L.A. too.