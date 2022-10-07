 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 7, 2022

Rival NBA star has interesting prediction about Draymond Green

October 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Draymond Green in a warmup shirt

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Draymondgate is leading to an interesting prediction from an opposing star.

Video emerged on Friday of the moment that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice this week. You can check out that video here.

The release of the video led to some notable reactions from around the NBA, most prominently from Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. Young seemed to predict that the punch was part of a greater plan on Green’s part.

“Draymond is tryna get to LA. Damn!” Young tweeted.

Green can become a free agent come next summer and reportedly wants the Warriors to max him out. But that would not be wise for the team to do with a soon-to-be 33-year-old. Instead, Golden State would better off prioritizing some of their younger players instead, and Poole is one such younger player who may soon land a colossal new extension. In fact, there were even some indications that money may have been at the root of the Green-Poole spat.

Since Green is lifelong Warrior who has been indispensable to four separate NBA titles, perhaps Young envisions Golden State doing right by Green and trading him to a desirable location if Green is no longer happy with them. We know that Green is very tight with one particular star out in L.A. too.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus