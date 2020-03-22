Rudy Gobert provides health update, says he has lost sense of smell and taste

Rudy Gobert is offering an update on his health and on one particular struggle that he is facing amid his coronavirus diagnosis.

The Utah Jazz center took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he had lost his sense of smell and taste, adding that he has not been able to smell anything for the last four days.

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

Gobert, 27, was the first confirmed NBA player to test positive for the disease. His diagnosis on Mar. 11 led to the immediate suspension of the NBA season.

While the two-time Defensive Player of the Year’s reckless behavior before his positive test led to significant criticism, he has since gone out of his way to try to educate the public about the reality of the coronavirus.