Russell Westbrook receives congratulations after breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record

May 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made history on Monday when he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles.

Westbrook snagged a rebound in the fourth quarter of his Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks to give him his 182nd triple-double. He topped Robertson’s previous record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists. Here are some highlights:

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in a season. He is now the triple-double king and was congratulated by many for the feat. Here is a roundup of many of the congratulatory tweets he received.

Wizards teammate Bradley Beal:

Magic Johnson:

Allen Iverson:

Jamal Crawford:

Westbrook’s UCLA teammate, Kevin Love.

From Oklahoma City’s mayor:

And these messages were from Westbrook’s family members:

Being the competitor he is, Westbrook is probably upset that the record came in a loss.

