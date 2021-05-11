Russell Westbrook receives congratulations after breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record

Russell Westbrook made history on Monday when he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles.

Westbrook snagged a rebound in the fourth quarter of his Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks to give him his 182nd triple-double. He topped Robertson’s previous record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists. Here are some highlights:

Russell Westbrook (28 PTS, 13 REB, 21 AST) passes Oscar Robertson for the MOST TRIPLE-DOUBLES in NBA history!@russwest44 x @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/60hCVLKUtR — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in a season. He is now the triple-double king and was congratulated by many for the feat. Here is a roundup of many of the congratulatory tweets he received.

Wizards teammate Bradley Beal:

It has been an honor and a blessing to share the floor with you Brodie. Congratulations on making HISTORY! 182 and counting… @russwest44 #whynot #andtheNEW https://t.co/8oJvXCOAbA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Magic Johnson:

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for making NBA history passing Oscar Robertson to become the all-time leader in triple-doubles! @russwest44 https://t.co/lMZJ6lIg5O — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2021

Allen Iverson:

Jamal Crawford:

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! . Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! #WHYNOT @russwest44 — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

Westbrook’s UCLA teammate, Kevin Love.

Kevin Love congratulates Russ pic.twitter.com/btVXOG9Z2j — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 11, 2021

From Oklahoma City’s mayor:

Congratulations from Oklahoma City to @russwest44 on becoming the all-time triple-double leader! There’s been some debate whether it is still “Russell Westbrook Day”… Tonight, let’s just say that it is. We love you, Russ! — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 11, 2021

And these messages were from Westbrook’s family members:

Being the competitor he is, Westbrook is probably upset that the record came in a loss.