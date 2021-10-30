Shaq shares his great message to his kids about being rich

Shaquille O’Neal spent 19 years playing in the NBA and has since gone on to have a successful career as a sports analyst and television personality. He has amassed a net worth in excess of $400 million and despite that, has remained remarkably humble.

In addition to his generational wealth, Shaq has established an impressive work ethic. Eventually, he’d like to hand both down to his children with an emphases more on the latter than the former.

O’Neal recently told the New York Post that’s a message he regularly relays to his kids.

“My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand,” Shaq said. “I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”

To some, that message may seem a bit harsh. But O’Neal is a father first and friend second. He wants his children to learn the way of the world and not get lazy knowing they can fall back on his wealth.

“You gotta have bachelor’s or master’s [degrees] and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’re going to have to present it, boom boom boom, bring it to me,” he said. “I’ll let you know, I’m not giving you nothing.”

Although Shaq says his children don’t entirely understand the lesson he’s trying to teach them just yet, he finds solace in knowing they each have an entrepreneurial spirit. Eventually, he says, they’ll “figure it out.”

“There’s one rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I don’t care about none of that,” Shaq said, via the New York Post. “Listen, I got six kids. I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business. But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.

“I came from nothing. But, just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you — just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I’ve never been that way and I never will be that way.”

