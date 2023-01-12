Spurs on verge of setting surprising all-time NBA record

The San Antonio Spurs are about to set the record that you would least expect a 13-28 team to set.

The Spurs revealed Wednesday that they have sold a total of 63,592 tickets for Friday’s upcoming home game at the Alamodome against the Golden State Warriors. That would mark a record for the most attendance at a regular season game in NBA history.

San Antonio is currently 6.5 games out of the play-in tournament, and their best players this season are Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl (which might as well be the names of electricians to the casual fan). But the Spurs, who are playing at the Alamodome on Friday as a way of celebrating their 50th anniversary season, have had their eye on the aforementioned attendance record since summer. Fans are also likely pouring in to see the defending champion Warriors, who finally have Steph Curry back and healthy too.

The Spurs played at the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002 (including their 1999 NBA title season) before moving to their current home, the AT&T Center (formerly known as the SBC Center). But the Alamodome (which boasts football-style seating) can seat over 65,000 fans (as opposed to roughly 19,000 for the AT&T Center).

The current regular season attendance record belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, who brought in 62,046 fans for a March 1998 contest against the Chicago Bulls at the Georgia Dome. The Spurs are now poised to break that record though (and might be able to give the paying customers some entertaining sideshows in the process).