Steve Nash downplays any concerns about Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury

Kyrie Irving is not playing in the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Saturday night due to a shoulder injury, but the situation does not sound serious.

Nets head coach Steve Nash talked prior to the game about Irving’s absence.

“I don’t think it’s serious; I think it’s maintenance,” Nash said.

Irving missed significant time last season due to a shoulder injury, which is why there was some concern. But it sounds like the Nets are just giving Irving a day off.

The Nets were the hottest team in the NBA entering Saturday’s game against the Mavericks. They entered the game on an 8-game winning streak and are closing in on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re also said to be pursuing one of James Harden’s former Rockets teammates.