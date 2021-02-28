 Skip to main content
Steve Nash downplays any concerns about Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury

February 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving is not playing in the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Saturday night due to a shoulder injury, but the situation does not sound serious.

Nets head coach Steve Nash talked prior to the game about Irving’s absence.

“I don’t think it’s serious; I think it’s maintenance,” Nash said.

Irving missed significant time last season due to a shoulder injury, which is why there was some concern. But it sounds like the Nets are just giving Irving a day off.

The Nets were the hottest team in the NBA entering Saturday’s game against the Mavericks. They entered the game on an 8-game winning streak and are closing in on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re also said to be pursuing one of James Harden’s former Rockets teammates.

