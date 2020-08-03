Raptors spoke to Terence Davis about his viral photo of mask with hole in it

Terence Davis’ viral moment this weekend was apparently concerning enough that team leadership had to have a conversation with him about it.

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday that president Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster spoke to the rookie guard about a photo that went viral of him wearing a mask with a prominent hole in the middle of it. Davis had arrived for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with the mask on, and you can see the image of it here.

Nick Nurse said Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have spoken to Terence Davis in regards to the picture that's circulating of him wearing a mask with a hole in it. "Leadership is taking care of it." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 3, 2020

The 23-year-old Davis, who is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game for the Raptors this season, had also made waves by posting coronavirus-related conspiracy theories to his Instagram Story.

The league is taking health and safety in the bubble extremely seriously, and it is especially so for the Raptors, who are looking to defend their NBA title. Davis is not the first player to get into trouble for such a display either.