Tyrese Haliburton trolls Knicks after getting win over them

Tyrese Haliburton is already making the New York Knicks pay for passing on him in the draft.

Haliburton and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Knicks 103-94 on Friday night. After the game, the rookie guard trolled the Knicks by tweeting out the famous meme of Kermit sipping tea.

Haliburton stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks off the bench. In his postgame interview, he essentially confirmed that he was trolling the Knicks.

“My job is to make them think about that when they go to sleep,” Haliburton said of the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I guess it fueled me personally. But I love it here [in Sacramento]. If I did it all over, I pray to God I slipped here. It’s no hard feelings. It is what it is. It’s a business. I don’t care.”

The 20-year-old Haliburton interviewed with the Knicks before the 2020 draft. They wound up taking big man Obi Toppin with their No. 8 overall pick though. Haliburton then fell to the Kings with the No. 12 pick.

Toppin has been injured for much of the season, so it is way too early to tell if the Knicks made the right choice picking him over Haliburton. Regardless however, it has been open season lately for players trolling the Knicks.